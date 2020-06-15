The senator representing Lagos East in the Nigerian Senate, Adebayo Osinowo, popularly called Pepperito, is dead.

The federal lawmaker died on Monday, June 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told Pulse that coronavirus might have played a part in the lawmaker's death.

He's reported to have died at the First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Ikoyi, the same place where President Muhammadu Buhari's then-chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died of coronavirus complications in April.

64-year-old Pepperito represented Kosofe Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly for four terms between 2003 and 2019.

The businessman was elected into the upper chamber of the National Assembly last year on the platform of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Details later.