Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

She emphasised the importance of respecting the freedom of speech and the right to protest, as enshrined in the constitutions of numerous countries, including Nigeria.

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]
Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Ezeayaeche, the oldest presidential aspirant in the 2023 General Elections, under the platform of the African Action Congress, made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

She particularly urged the Tinubu-led government to address the demands of Nigerian youths, expressed during the 10-day protests against hunger and bad governance.

She emphasised the importance of respecting the freedom of speech and the right to protest, as enshrined in the constitutions of numerous countries, including Nigeria.

“Mr President, hunger persists in spite of the protests. Please take concrete action, and address the agitation, demands, and requests.

“Remember, Nigeria belongs to us all. Ensure everyone’s rights are respected regardless of tongue and tribe, to foster peace,” she added.

The centenarian from Anambra State fondly called the “great, great, great grandma of Africa”, condemned the hijacking of the protests by undesirable elements to unleash destruction and attempt a regime change.

She advised the Federal Government to compensate families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured during protests.

“Establish monitoring groups to ensure government programmes reach the grassroots.

“Clamp down on corruption and looting of the national treasury, and provide equal benefits to all Nigerians, not just a select few.

“Ensure employment opportunities are open to all youths, regardless of background.

“Punish the rich when they commit crimes and avoid marginalising any ethnic group,“ she advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

