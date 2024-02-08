Adamawa Govt allocates ₦500 million for dry season farming inputs

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. David Jatau, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Thursday. He said the state government adopted proactive measures to ensure that smallholder farmers access the commodities to boost their productivity and enhance food security in the country.

“The state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has approved over ₦500 million for procurement of dry season farming input.

“We are going to purchase fertilisers, herbicide, improved seeds among other inputs, and it will be supply very soon for distribution to dry season farmers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the distribution will be through clusters to enable farmers at the grassroots to access the commodities. He said the state government would also evaluate and monitor utilisation of the inputs by farmers, to asses its impact towards improving productivity.