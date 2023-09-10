ADVERTISEMENT
Friends, family bid farewell as Pastor Odukoya laid to rest in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abioye advised people to turn to God, saying anyone that does not have salvation is a “living fool” destined to eternal damnation.

Friends, family celebrate, bid Pastor Odukoya farewell. [YouTube | Fountain TV]
Friends, family celebrate, bid Pastor Odukoya farewell. [YouTube | Fountain TV]

The event, spiced up with solemn renditions by the church choir, afforded people opportunities to testify the good works of the respected pastor.

Bishop David Abioye, of the Living Faith Church, Lagos, in his sermon, admonished people to draw closer to God to make eternity, just as Odukoya had done.

Abioye described the late preacher as a man of strong character: whose practical Christ life had depopulated hell by winning souls to God’s kingdom.

He said that the development of a personal character with God, as exemplified by Odukoya, could help people to discard sinful lifestyle that alienates one from God.

According to him, Odukoya started and ended well in the heavenly race.

“The multitude at this funeral cannot come to pay their last respect to the deceased if not that he positively impacted their lives.

“We are celebrating and mourning the exit of God’s General because his life and good name which he maintained to the end tells a lot of the man whom God blessed, and he made good of the blessing to change mankind,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Yewande Jacob, a member of the church, said that the congregants knew that their pastor had gone to heaven, which was the reason that, instead of mourning, they celebrated him.

Jacob, described the late preacher as a mentor, teacher and counselor, who taught younger ones how best to relate with the opposite sex without compromising Christian values as singles.

She said that as a philanthropist, the pastor aided many families both within and outside the church, with many indigent students under his scholarship.

Jacob said that, though he had gone, the Lord of hosts that he served would keep the church going with a fresh anointing to steer worshippers.

Also speaking at the event, son of the late Odukoya, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, said that his father planned as if he would live forever but lived as if he would not see tomorrow.

Jimmy said that his father was, and still remained a role model who maximised his lifespan to acquire lasting glory.

According to him, he lived for others and invested in people’s lives, therefore, his legacy would remain indelible in the minds of people.

The young Odukoya thanked the faithful for their support, and urged people to look and work toward eternity where his father had gone to.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the remains of the pastor was interned at a private cemetery in Lagos.

Odukoya died on Aug. 7 in the United States of America, at the age of 67.

News Agency Of Nigeria

