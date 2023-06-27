ADVERTISEMENT
Acting IGP orders withdrawal of mobile police personnel from VIPs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun says the force will re-evaluate the responsibilities of the PMF to ensure their effective utilisation.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun. [NPF]
Egbetokun said this on Monday in Abuja at a conference with the Police Tactical Commanders.

He said the force would re-evaluate the responsibilities of the PMF to ensure their effective utilisation.

“Specifically, we shall effect the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escort and guard duties.

“While the protection of dignitaries remains paramount, it is imperative that we realign our priorities to address the escalating security challenges faced by the nation as a whole.

“By relieving the PMF of VIP escort and guard duties, we can redirect their focus and efforts toward addressing critical security concerns that affect our communities at large,” he said.

The I-G said a special committee headed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations had been set up to assess and advise on how the strategy could be implemented seamlessly.

According to him, the committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks after which further details will be made available.

Egbetokun said the focus of the police would be to enforce the law and be partners in creating safe communities and nurturing an environment where everyone would feel protected and valued.

“To support the foregoing strategic plan and make needed manpower available for frontline duties, the withdrawn PMF officers will be replaced by officers of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) only where necessary.

“To ensure the smooth implementation of this policy, we will, in consultation with the Police Service Commission, invoke the Supernumerary provision of Sections 23, 24 and 25 of the Police Act 2020

“The Act allows the police to train supernumerary officers specifically for the personal protection duties of individual Nigerians who require their services,” he added.

He said details of the strategic plan would be made available in the weeks and months ahead, adding that the force would ensure that the policy was implemented strictly in accordance with best practices.

According to him, this will free up regular police officers to focus more on frontline policing duties across the nation.

Egbetokun said the proposed operational strategies was aimed at fostering trust, cooperation and confidence within the Police Force.

