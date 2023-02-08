Gov Abiodun visits man shot during naira scarcity protest in Abeokuta

”Frustration set in by the endless fuel queues and the inadequate supply of cash following the naira redesign policy and the naira swap.

”The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reserves the right to redesign the naira notes, it is within their purview; no one is questioning that, but the fact that the ordinary citizens, people in the informal sector are feeling the stress.

”The frustration had totally heightened and the people took to the street.

”This young man was hit by a stray bullet, I was totally heartbroken. We thought the worst had happened, but I quickly called on my entire health team led by commissioner for health to ensure that the boy received adequate health attention.

“The management of FMC has proven that we have a local capacity. I want to appreciate them.

”I have seen the boy, he is stable and he is speaking. His name is Gabriel Michael,” he said.

The governor pleaded with the youths and students to exercise patience, saying that breaking of banks, destroying ATM machines would not solve any problem.

”I want to plead with everyone , your governor is doing everything humanly possible at this time.

”We have spoken with the President, CBN representatives, bankers forum and we can see the situation is evolving positively,” he said.

He implored the youths and students to ensure they did not allow the current situation to degenerate into any more violence.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director, FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, said the victim was taken to theatre immediately and necessary surgery was done on him.

”He is stable,” he said.

Mrs Taiwo Michael, wife of the victim, appreciated God that his husband was still alive.