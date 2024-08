Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Abiodun stated this at the turning of sod/official flag off of the highway in Itori, Ewekoro area of the highway.

The governor said that the importance of the road prompted his administration to seek for Federal Government’s approval for total rehabilitation.

He explained that the road being the second busiest highway in the country, on completion, would not only boost the economic well-being of the people of the state but the entire country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said the road which was first awarded for construction in 2003, was not completed due to insufficient funds.

He added that his administration’s commitment towards inclusive governance to the people, made the state government apply for transfer of responsibility from the Federal Government to ameliorate the sufferings of motorists plying the highway.

Abiodun said the reconstruction would cover a length of about 70km and would be divided into five-team gangs of Ota, Ifo, Papalanto, Ewekoro and Abeokuta.

“This road is of great significance not only to Ogun and Lagos States but to Nigeria and the neighbouring West African country, Benin Republic.

“Our people have suffered too much on this road, but, today, our hope is renewed. To expedite the completion of this project, there are five team gangs put in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each gang will cover about 15 kilometres and will be completed in 18 months,” the governor said.

Abiodun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for handing over the project to the state government.

Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland appreciated the governor for taking over the reconstruction of the road.

Olugbenle pleaded with the contractor handling the project to ensure that a quality job was done.

The traditional ruler called for the construction of a flyover at Papalanto junction in Ewekoro Local Government area of the state to reduce accidents and enhance the free flow of traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Sanusi, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the reconstruction of the highway was a major dividend of democracy in the state and the nation.