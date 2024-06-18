ADVERTISEMENT
Abia records 109 cases of stooling, vomiting but no cholera

News Agency Of Nigeria

Officials want residents to practice sanitation including proper hand-washing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Nigeria is experiencing a cholera outbreak, but no cases have been recorded in Abia State since January [CHJ]
Nigeria is experiencing a cholera outbreak, but no cases have been recorded in Abia State since January [CHJ]

Dr Orie Agomoh, Director, Public Health and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Umuahia.

Agomoh said that the 109 cases of stooling and vomiting suspected to be cholera outbreaks were recorded between January and June.

She noted that two earlier samples collected and tested using Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) showed positive results.

However, a repeated test of the samples sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja, were confirmed negative for cholera.

She said that one case each was recorded in Ohafia and Osisioma local government areas, while Arochukwu, Umunneochi, Bende and Ikwuano recorded 42, 39, 17 and nine cases respectively.

"The State Ministry of Health emphasises that Abia State has not recorded any confirmed positive case of cholera within the period under review.

"Nevertheless, because of ongoing outbreak reported in some states, the ministry has instituted response measures towards prevention and identification of any suspected case and appropriate treatment.

"As part of the intervention, citizens are advised to continue to observe preventive measures to stay safe," the director said.

The preventive measures, she listed, included ensuring access to safe drinking water, practicing sanitation including proper hand-washing and maintaining personal hygiene.

Others are handling food safely, washing fruits and vegetables properly before consumption and cooking food properly before eating same.

The ministry also warned residents to avoid roadside foods and drinking of untreated water.

The director urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of cholera while promising further updates where necessary.

She supplied the phone and email contacts of Dr Orie Agomoh, Director Public Health and Disease Control and Elezuo Elezuo, State Epidemiologist, for residents to reach out to the ministry.

The phone numbers and email addresses of the officials are as follows Dr Agomoh – 08168440992, email: drprincessorieagomoh@gmail.com and Elezuo Elezuo, 08030960031 email: eoelezuo@yahoo.com.

