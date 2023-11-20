Abia government refutes allegations of spending ₦927m on Alex Otti's welfare

The controversy arose after a budget performance report circulated online, suggesting that the government, under Otti's leadership, allocated ₦223,389,889.84 for refreshments and meals, while ₦305,400,000.00 was purportedly spent on honorarium and sitting allowances for government officials between July and September 2023.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, categorically dismissed the allegations, declaring them as inaccurate. Ekeoma assured the public that an official response to the viral report would be provided promptly.