Abia-born Nigerian becomes Manitoba’s 1st black minister, deputy premier in Canada

Nurudeen Shotayo

Asagwara made history as the first black and non-binary person to hold the role of deputy premier in Manitoba, Canada.

Asagwara took the oath of office, alongside 14 other cabinet members, in a colourful and tradition-filled ceremony in Manitoba on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

The development was a historical landmark in the province’s history as Asagwara became not only the first Black but also the first non-binary person to hold the role of deputy premier in Manitoba.

The Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, also recognised the significance of the appointment to the province, noting that Asagwara's selection reaffirmed health care as a top priority for his government.

The new minister's latest feat has undoubtedly elevated their status as a prominent figure in Canadian politics.

They were first elected as the MLA for Union Station in 2019, becoming the first non-binary MLA in the Manitoba legislature and one of the first black MLAs elected in Manitoba’s history.

Asagwara served as the official opposition critic for health and also passed a bill to recognise Somali Heritage Week.

Before her most recent appointment, they worked as a full-time psychiatric nurse, specialising in mental health and addictions.

They are also a former basketball player with the University of Winnipeg and the Canadian National Basketball team.

