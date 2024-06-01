ADVERTISEMENT
Abba Kyari finally released from Kuje prison after 27 months

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kyari had been in detention since he was arrested for alleged drug trafficking offences by the NDLEA in 2022.

Kyari, a former Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the Intelligent Response Team (IRT), was detained following his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in an international drug ring.

His release was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service of the FCT Command, Adamu Duza, on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Duza said Kyari was released after meeting his bail conditions.

“DCP Kyari has perfected his bail conditions, and has since been released today,” the spokesperson told Punch.

Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi (BBC)
The embattled police officer was arraigned on March 7, 2022, alongside four other members of the IRT, including Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

ALSO READ: Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

Also charged in the case were two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu

The anti-narcotic agency alleged that Kyari and his IRT team arrested some drug traffickers who arrived in the country from Ethiopia with 25kg of cocaine but took 15kg of the substance for themselves.

This came after the United States government indicted Kyari in an internet fraud case involving Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

While Umeibe and Ezenwanne have since pleaded guilty and convicted, Kyari and his IRT members have maintained their innocence.

Multiple bail applications filed by the suspended police officer had been repeatedly denied until he found favour at a Federal High Court in Abuja on May 22, 2024.

In a compassionate move, Justice Emeka Nwite granted Kyari a two-week bail to allow him to conclude the burial rites of his Mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5.

As required by his bail conditions, Kyari was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court and report to the nearest NDLEA office during the bail period.

