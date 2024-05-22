Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention

Kyari is under prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug trafficking offences following his suspension by the Nigerian police.

He was suspended from service alongside two senior police officers, Sunday Ubua and James Bawa.

In 2022, the anti-narcotic agency alleged that the embattled super cop and his IRT team arrested some drug traffickers who arrived in the country from Ethiopia with 25kg of cocaine but took 15kg of the substance for themselves.

This came after the United States government indicted Kyari in an internet fraud case involving Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Pulse Nigeria

Abba Kyari gets a two-week reprieve

The suspended officer's bail comes two weeks after the passing of his mother, Yachilla Kyari.

The Kyari matriarch died in the early hours of Sunday, May 5, 2024, and was survived by 10 children (five males and five females), including the eldest son, Abba.

While Abba was unable to attend his mother's burial, residents of Borno State trooped out to pay their last respects to Yachilla, who was buried on the same day.

Meanwhile, the court has set Friday, May 31, 2024, for the determination of Kyari's bail application in the drug trafficking case with the NDLEA.