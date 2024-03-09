Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

The clerics gathered for the interfaith prayer session at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The event, held in collaboration with Leadwell Africa Global Initiative, was intended to pray for peace in the country.

Recall that Kyari was suspended by the Nigerian police following his indictment by the United States government in an internet fraud case involving Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Subsequently, the former Deputy Commissioner of Police was arrested by the Nigerian Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug trafficking.

The disgraced Super Cop is currently being held in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service following his prosecution by the NDLEA.

Meanwhile, the bishops and imams called on President Tinubu to release Kyari as he may be key to finding solutions to the insecurity in the country.

The President of the group, Bishop Lawrence Ngene, who addressed the media, said they were “driven by the spirit of oneness and “as concerned citizens of our dear nation”.

While praying for the embattled police officer, the clerics said it's sad that common Nigerians are losing their lives to insecurity.

They also noted that some people have lost hope and confidence in the judicial system, as well as trust in their representatives at both the lower and upper chambers of the national assembly.

They decried the “loss of hope and trust in the electoral system in Nigeria. There are Nigerians in the Nigerian Correctional Centres that have not been tried at competent jurisdiction for their alleged crimes.”

The clerics further said they “feel the pain of Nigerians, who are calling for the immediate release of Abba Kyari and his team.