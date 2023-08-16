ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bago also prayed to God for more sound and good health to the former military president.

Gen. Ibrahim-Babangida, former Military President (Credit: The Eagle Online)
Gen. Ibrahim-Babangida, former Military President (Credit: The Eagle Online)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Bologi Ibrahim on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Minna. Bago described Babangida as a true patriot and nationalist, who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation’s history and sacrifices to ensure the survival and unity of Nigeria.

He said that the doggedness and resolve of the Octogenarian in nation-building were crucial to the stability, national and international unity as well as development of the country. According to him, the policies and programmes of the elder statesman during his regime as the Military President of the country are still standing strong.

His expertise in governance, diplomacy and public service has remained a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations to a living legend. Your decades of sacrifices, selfless acts of bravery and courage have made you a reference point for development in Nigeria.

“No doubt your exemplary leadership qualities are worthy of emulation because you have contributed to nation-building,” he said.

The governor prayed God for more sound and good health to the former military president.

“May Allah grant him good health and strength to continue to provide wise counsel and advice for the growth and development of the State in particular and the Nation at large”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

ASUU alarms high teenage pregnancy rate in Benue IDP camps

The world's richest Black people of 2023

The world's richest Black people of 2023

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

'A patriot and true nationalist' - Gov. Bago celebrates IBB as he turns 82

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

FG moves to offload stakes in NNPC, 19 other state-run firms to raise funds

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

UNICAL VC seeks more police collaboration on campus security

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Handling Niger’s coup imbroglio, manifestation of Tinubu’s boldness - Prof. Abubakre

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Aviation union suspends plans to embark on strike as NCAA intervene

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

Uzodinma is destroying my properties  —  Imo PDP chieftain cries out

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

2023 highest minimum wage in Africa by countries

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth