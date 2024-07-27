A failed lawyer desperate for Tinubu's job - Ndume blasts Daniel Bwala

Both Bwala and Ndume hailed from the North-East State, specifically southern Borno.

Recently, the lawmaker and the legal practitioner have been at each other's throats over matters concerning Tinubu's administration.

Recall that Ndume was removed as the Chief Whip of the Red Chamber last week and was also stripped of his position as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The decision was in reaction to his criticisms of the President in a series of media interviews, where he alleged that the former Lagos State Governor "has been caged" and hence oblivious to the sufferings of Nigerians amid economic hardship.

Despite the punitive measure suffered, the lawmaker continued his criticism of Tinubu, highlighting the flaws and shortcomings of the current government.

Pulse Nigeria

Bwala slams Ndume over Tinubu criticism

Meanwhile, Bwala, who is on the verge of returning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after his stint in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote a piece, condemning Ndume's utterances against the President.

A few days later, the lawyer alleged that the Senator had mobilised some youths to lead a smear campaign and attack against him in his local government, Hawul, which is part of Senator Ndume’s constituency.

Reacting to the allegation at his Maiduguri residence on Saturday, July 27, 2024, the lawmaker described Bwala as a failed lawyer who is in desperate need of a job from the President.

He also stated that it's unfortunate that the legal counsel claimed to be an indigene of Hawul but can't trace his actual roots, not to talk of the people in Hawul.

“The only advice I can give President Tinubu is that, politically Daniel Bwala is just a Mad Dog who barks and bites even the owner, and so, Tinubu should be careful with the likes of Bwala.

“Bwala was once a member of the APC, but later ran away shamelessly and joined the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, where he started using all sorts of abusive and insulting words against Tinubu on Live television. Bwala can only be useful in attacking people, but 2027 general elections is coming, all I can advise is for Bwala to come to Borno and trace his roots.

“Ordinarily, I did not want to join issues with him. I wouldn’t have replied Mr. Bwala because I believe Bwala’s strategy is how to get the attention and sympathy of Mr. President to give him Police cover and may be a job.

“I can describe Daniel Bwala as a failed Lawyer and empty drum making noise in Abuja. As I said, I did not want to respond, but because Bwala talked about threats or I am mobilizing Youths to attack him, which has security implications, is very sensitive.

“We have credible people in Hawul local government area, and they know who Daniel Bwala is, in fact when I saw that his message on X handle, I thought it was Inuwa Bwala who was the former Caretaker Chairman of Hawul and a renowned journalist. I quickly drew his attention to it, which he said, he was not the one.

“Later, I was made to understand that it is Daniel Bwala who has no political relevance as far as Southern Borno is concerned.

“Infact, I replied his post and said, if accusing and abusing me on Twitter or pages of Newspapers would fetch him something from Tinubu to survive after being a failed lawyer in Abuja, I will be happy for him.

