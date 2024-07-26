Bwala alleges death threats, intimidation by Senator Ndume's supporters

Bwala alleges that these youths have devised strategies to discredit him, starting with a press conference.

"Senator Ndume allegedly believes he can criticise the president but cannot be called out himself," Bwala stated.

He expressed concerns over the planned press conference and rally in Southern Borno, describing them as "pushback."

According to Bwala, the youths were instructed to mobilise people from his local government to make the event more impactful.

Allegations of death threat

Bwala also linked the planned press conference to previous death threats he received last week.

"This planned press conference is actually a follow-up to their death threats," he claimed.

He further criticised Ndume for "grandstanding and fanning the embers of violent protest."

The allegations highlight a broader issue, with Bwala suggesting that the main target is President Tinubu.

"Their main target is President Tinubu, whom their alleged paymaster was calling out from one media house to another," Bwala said.

He asserted he had been accused of shielding and encouraging the president since Ndume's criticisms began.

Bwala concluded with a strong condemnation of the alleged actions, hoping for divine intervention.

"God will expose all enemies of the state and haters of democracy," he declared.