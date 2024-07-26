ADVERTISEMENT
Bwala alleges death threats, intimidation by Senator Ndume's supporters

Segun Adeyemi

The allegations highlight a broader issue, with Bwala suggesting that the main target is President Tinubu.

Daniel Bwala and Ali Ndume. [Facebook]
Daniel Bwala and Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Bwala alleges that these youths have devised strategies to discredit him, starting with a press conference.

"Senator Ndume allegedly believes he can criticise the president but cannot be called out himself," Bwala stated.

He expressed concerns over the planned press conference and rally in Southern Borno, describing them as "pushback."

According to Bwala, the youths were instructed to mobilise people from his local government to make the event more impactful.

Bwala also linked the planned press conference to previous death threats he received last week.

"This planned press conference is actually a follow-up to their death threats," he claimed.

He further criticised Ndume for "grandstanding and fanning the embers of violent protest."

"Their main target is President Tinubu, whom their alleged paymaster was calling out from one media house to another," Bwala said.

He asserted he had been accused of shielding and encouraging the president since Ndume's criticisms began.

Bwala concluded with a strong condemnation of the alleged actions, hoping for divine intervention.

"God will expose all enemies of the state and haters of democracy," he declared.

The situation underscores the rising tensions and political manoeuvring within Nigeria's political landscape, with accusations of intimidation and threats adding to the complexity of the discourse.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

