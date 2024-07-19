RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'I stand by my utterances' - Ndume rejects Senate new role

Segun Adeyemi

On the calls for him to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ndume reaffirmed his status as a founding party member.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]
Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Ndume's ousting came following his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Two days after his removal, Ndume declined the Senate Committee on Tourism chairmanship, citing a lack of experience and exposure necessary for such a position.

Speaking from his home in Maiduguri, he mentioned he never aspired to be the Senate Chief Whip, having already served as the Senate leader during the eighth Senate.

Ndume shared that he was offered the opportunity to choose a committee to serve as vice-chairman due to his role in securing Godwill Akpabio's election as Senate President.

He recounted his involvement in the formation of the APC, being one of the twenty-two senators who left the PDP to establish the new party back when Abdullahi Ganduje was the deputy governor of Kano State.

Ndume noted that he consulted his constituents before publicly joining the APC at the request of former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his people.

The senator explained his delayed response to his removal, citing the mourning of a family member's death.

