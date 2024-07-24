ADVERTISEMENT
Borno protesters storm Abuja, demand reversal of Ndume's sack by Senate

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protesters are demanding an immediate reinstatement of Ndume as the Chief Whip of the Senate.

Led by Mohammed Ibrahim Biu, the protesters under the aegis of Borno South Development Association, asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to reinstate Ndume forthwith.

The outspoken lawmaker directed a series of criticism at President Bola Tinubu in a series of media interviews.

Among other claims, Ndume said the President has been "caged" and thus oblivious to the sufferings of Nigerians amid the economic hardship.

In response, the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party, the All Progressives Congress wrote a letter to the Senate demanding his removal from the principal office.

He was also stripped of his position as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and offered the position of Senate Committee on Tourism chairmanship which he has turned down.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]
He was replaced by Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) as Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, during their demonstration at the Unity Fountain in the nation's capital on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the protesters commended the Senator's courage to speak truth to power.

Addressing newsmen, Biu described Ndume as a vibrant lawmaker who served his people effectively over the years and can't be sanctioned for telling the truth.

He said Ndume's removal as Chief Whip is against the interest of the people of Borno South and Nigerians as a whole, stressing that justice must prevail in the matter.

