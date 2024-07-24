Borno protesters storm Abuja, demand reversal of Ndume's sack by Senate

Led by Mohammed Ibrahim Biu, the protesters under the aegis of Borno South Development Association, asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to reinstate Ndume forthwith.

The outspoken lawmaker directed a series of criticism at President Bola Tinubu in a series of media interviews.

Among other claims, Ndume said the President has been "caged" and thus oblivious to the sufferings of Nigerians amid the economic hardship.

In response, the National Working Committee (NWC) of his party, the All Progressives Congress wrote a letter to the Senate demanding his removal from the principal office.

He was also stripped of his position as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and offered the position of Senate Committee on Tourism chairmanship which he has turned down.

He was replaced by Senator Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) as Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, during their demonstration at the Unity Fountain in the nation's capital on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the protesters commended the Senator's courage to speak truth to power.

Addressing newsmen, Biu described Ndume as a vibrant lawmaker who served his people effectively over the years and can't be sanctioned for telling the truth.