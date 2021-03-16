The Lagos State government has provided a list of accredited centers where residents can head to for jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The centers are spread across the state's 20 local governments and 37 local council development authorities.

Lagos is Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak epicenter with the most infections.

The federal government handed 507,000 doses of the vaccine to Lagos on March 9.

The state government has warned residents to avoid non-accredited centers who may just be dispensing fake versions of the vaccine.

See the list of facilities/centers accredited for vaccination in Lagos below: