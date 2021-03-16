The Lagos State government has provided a list of accredited centers where residents can head to for jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The centers are spread across the state's 20 local governments and 37 local council development authorities.
Lagos is Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak epicenter with the most infections.
The federal government handed 507,000 doses of the vaccine to Lagos on March 9.
The state government has warned residents to avoid non-accredited centers who may just be dispensing fake versions of the vaccine.
See the list of facilities/centers accredited for vaccination in Lagos below:
- S/N LGA WARD FACILITY
- 1 Agege Keke Sango PHC
- 2 Agege Orile Powerline PHC
- 3 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Oluwa/Akere Akere PHC
- 4 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Owoyemi Layeni PHC
- 5 Ajeromi Owoyemi Signals Operation Command Clinic
- 6 Ajeromi Alayabiagba Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
- 7 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Awodiora Ajeromi GH
- 8 Alimosho Alabata Akowonjo PHC
- 9 Alimosho Alagbado/Alakuko AGBADO PHC
- 10 Alimosho Idimu Helen Aderonke PHC
- 11 Alimosho Ipaja Ipaja PHC
- 12 Alimosho Isheri-Olofin Isheri Olofin PHC
- 13 Alimosho Okunola Rauf Aregbesola PHC
- 14 Alimosho Omituntun-Olori Ipinlerere PHC
- 15 Alimosho Igando Alimosho GH
- 16 Alimosho Gowonestate NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
- 17 Alimosho Oguntade/Bameke NAF Medical Centre Shasha
- 18 Amuwo Odofin Ado Soba BAT PHC
- 19 Amuwo Odofin Agboju &Environ Agboju PHC
- 20 Amuwo Odofin Orire Festac PHC
- 21 Amuwo Kirikiri & Environ NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
- 22 Apapa Gaskiya Olojowon Primary Health Centre
- 23 Apapa Ijora Ijora Oloye PHC
- 24 Apapa Apapa CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
- 25 Badagry Apa APA PHC
- 26 Badagry Iworo-Gbanko Ilado PHC
- 27 Badagry Apa NAF Mother & Child Hosp
- 28 Epe Agbowa I Agbowa PHC
- 29 Epe Bado/Ebole/Etita/Iberikodo Epe PHC
- 30 Epe Agbowa Agbowa GH
- 31 Eti Osa 1004/Aboyade Oriyanrin PHC
- 32 Eti Osa Badore/Langbasa Badore PHC
- 33 Eti Osa Igbo-Efon/Maiyegun Igbo Efon PHC
- 34 Eti Osa Ijeh/Dolphin Estate Ikoyi PHC
- 35 Eti Osa Ikate/Lekki IKATE PHC
- 36 Eti Osa Sangotedo SANGOTEDO PHC
- 37 Eti Osa Okunmopo/Ogombo MCC
- 38 Eti-Osa Falomo Police Hospital
- 39 Eti-Osa Vi2 65 Batallion MRS Hospital
- 40 Ibeju Lekki Ibeju I IBEJU PHC
- 41 Ibeju Lekki Orimedu I Akodo GH
- 42 Ifako/Ijaye Alagbado/Kollinton Agbado Kola PHC
- 43 Ifako/Ijaye Ifako/Coker Ifako Primary Health Centre
- 44 Ifako/Ijaye Ifako/Coker Ifako GH
- 45 Ikeja Ojodu OJODU PHC
- 46 Ikeja Onilekere ONILEKERE PHC
- 47 Ikeja Oregun Oregun PHC
- 48 Ikeja G.R.A. LASUTH
- 49 Ikeja Onigbongbo 9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
- 50 Ikorodu Atere Imota PHC
- 51 Ikorodu Ipakodo Ipakodo PHC
- 52 Ikorodu Isele Ikorodu Phc
- 53 Ikorodu Itumokun Igbogbo Phc
- 54 Ikorodu Oke-Eletu/Abule-Eko OKE ELETU PHC
- 55 Ikorodu Odongunyan 174 Batallion Child Health Care
- 56 Kosofe Ogudu Ogudu PHC
- 57 Kosofe Bamgbe/Elebiju KETU PHC
- 58 Kosofe Ikosi-Oke Ikosi PHC
- 59 Kosofe Araromi Ifako Gbagada GH
- 60 Lagos Island Epetedo East Sura PHC
- 61 Lagos Island Oke-Olowogbowo Olowogbowo Phc
- 62 Lagos Island Odan LIMH
- 63 Lagos Mainland Aloba/Desalu Abule nla PHC
- 64 Lagos Mainland Freeman/Glover Simpson PHC
- 65 Lagos Mainland Salami/ Baiyewunmi IWAYA PHC
- 66 Lagos Mainland IPONRI Olaleye Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
- 67 Lagos Mainland Abule Ijesha Infectious Disease Hospital
- 68 Lagos Mainland Onike Oyadiran Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
- 69 Lagos Mainland Abule Oja Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
- 70 Mushin Alakara Kajola PHC
- 71 Mushin Papa Ajao Palm Avenue PHC
- 72 Mushin Idi Araba LUTH
- 73 Ojo Egan Ishagira PHC
- 74 Ojo Etegbin Imude PHC
- 75 Ojo Iba Iba PHC
- 76 Ojo Ijanikin Otto/Ijanikin PHC
- 77 Ojo Ojo Town OJO PHC
- 78 Ojo Ira 149 Battalion MRS
- 79 Ojo Okokomaiko Navy Hospital
- 80 Oshodi Ifoshin Iyana-Ejigbo PHC
- 81 Oshodi Igbehinadun Oshodi PHC
- 82 Oshodi Ilasamaja Ilasa PHC
- 83 Oshodi Shogunle Shogunle Ikeja NAF
- 84 Oshodi Oluyeye Port Health
- 85 Shomolu Igbari AKOKA PHC
- 86 Shomolu Owode /Orile Bariga CMS PHC
- 87 Surulere Babatunde Ayilara Akerele PHC
- 88 Surulere Osho Orile Iganmu PHC