The Lagos State government has provided a list of accredited centers where residents can head to for jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The centers are spread across the state's 20 local governments and 37 local council development authorities.

Lagos is Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak epicenter with the most infections.

The federal government handed 507,000 doses of the vaccine to Lagos on March 9.

The state government has warned residents to avoid non-accredited centers who may just be dispensing fake versions of the vaccine.

See the list of facilities/centers accredited for vaccination in Lagos below:

  • S/N LGA WARD FACILITY
  • 1 Agege Keke Sango PHC
  • 2 Agege Orile Powerline PHC
  • 3 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Oluwa/Akere Akere PHC
  • 4 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Owoyemi Layeni PHC
  • 5 Ajeromi Owoyemi Signals Operation Command Clinic
  • 6 Ajeromi Alayabiagba Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
  • 7 Ajeromi/Ifelodun Awodiora Ajeromi GH
  • 8 Alimosho Alabata Akowonjo PHC
  • 9 Alimosho Alagbado/Alakuko AGBADO PHC
  • 10 Alimosho Idimu Helen Aderonke PHC
  • 11 Alimosho Ipaja Ipaja PHC
  • 12 Alimosho Isheri-Olofin Isheri Olofin PHC
  • 13 Alimosho Okunola Rauf Aregbesola PHC
  • 14 Alimosho Omituntun-Olori Ipinlerere PHC
  • 15 Alimosho Igando Alimosho GH
  • 16 Alimosho Gowonestate NIGERIAN NAVY SICKBAY
  • 17 Alimosho Oguntade/Bameke NAF Medical Centre Shasha
  • 18 Amuwo Odofin Ado Soba BAT PHC
  • 19 Amuwo Odofin Agboju &Environ Agboju PHC
  • 20 Amuwo Odofin Orire Festac PHC
  • 21 Amuwo Kirikiri & Environ NIGERIAN NAVY REFERENCE HOSPITAL
  • 22 Apapa Gaskiya Olojowon Primary Health Centre
  • 23 Apapa Ijora Ijora Oloye PHC
  • 24 Apapa Apapa CFO MRS MILITARY HOSPITAL
  • 25 Badagry Apa APA PHC
  • 26 Badagry Iworo-Gbanko Ilado PHC
  • 27 Badagry Apa NAF Mother & Child Hosp
  • 28 Epe Agbowa I Agbowa PHC
  • 29 Epe Bado/Ebole/Etita/Iberikodo Epe PHC
  • 30 Epe Agbowa Agbowa GH
  • 31 Eti Osa 1004/Aboyade Oriyanrin PHC
  • 32 Eti Osa Badore/Langbasa Badore PHC
  • 33 Eti Osa Igbo-Efon/Maiyegun Igbo Efon PHC
  • 34 Eti Osa Ijeh/Dolphin Estate Ikoyi PHC
  • 35 Eti Osa Ikate/Lekki IKATE PHC
  • 36 Eti Osa Sangotedo SANGOTEDO PHC
  • 37 Eti Osa Okunmopo/Ogombo MCC
  • 38 Eti-Osa Falomo Police Hospital
  • 39 Eti-Osa Vi2 65 Batallion MRS Hospital
  • 40 Ibeju Lekki Ibeju I IBEJU PHC
  • 41 Ibeju Lekki Orimedu I Akodo GH
  • 42 Ifako/Ijaye Alagbado/Kollinton Agbado Kola PHC
  • 43 Ifako/Ijaye Ifako/Coker Ifako Primary Health Centre
  • 44 Ifako/Ijaye Ifako/Coker Ifako GH
  • 45 Ikeja Ojodu OJODU PHC
  • 46 Ikeja Onilekere ONILEKERE PHC
  • 47 Ikeja Oregun Oregun PHC
  • 48 Ikeja G.R.A. LASUTH
  • 49 Ikeja Onigbongbo 9BMC Army Cantonment Ikeja
  • 50 Ikorodu Atere Imota PHC
  • 51 Ikorodu Ipakodo Ipakodo PHC
  • 52 Ikorodu Isele Ikorodu Phc
  • 53 Ikorodu Itumokun Igbogbo Phc
  • 54 Ikorodu Oke-Eletu/Abule-Eko OKE ELETU PHC
  • 55 Ikorodu Odongunyan 174 Batallion Child Health Care
  • 56 Kosofe Ogudu Ogudu PHC
  • 57 Kosofe Bamgbe/Elebiju KETU PHC
  • 58 Kosofe Ikosi-Oke Ikosi PHC
  • 59 Kosofe Araromi Ifako Gbagada GH
  • 60 Lagos Island Epetedo East Sura PHC
  • 61 Lagos Island Oke-Olowogbowo Olowogbowo Phc
  • 62 Lagos Island Odan LIMH
  • 63 Lagos Mainland Aloba/Desalu Abule nla PHC
  • 64 Lagos Mainland Freeman/Glover Simpson PHC
  • 65 Lagos Mainland Salami/ Baiyewunmi IWAYA PHC
  • 66 Lagos Mainland IPONRI Olaleye Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta
  • 67 Lagos Mainland Abule Ijesha Infectious Disease Hospital
  • 68 Lagos Mainland Onike Oyadiran Nig. Sec. Printing & Mint Corp. Hospital
  • 69 Lagos Mainland Abule Oja Yaba 68 Nig Army Reference Hospital
  • 70 Mushin Alakara Kajola PHC
  • 71 Mushin Papa Ajao Palm Avenue PHC
  • 72 Mushin Idi Araba LUTH
  • 73 Ojo Egan Ishagira PHC
  • 74 Ojo Etegbin Imude PHC
  • 75 Ojo Iba Iba PHC
  • 76 Ojo Ijanikin Otto/Ijanikin PHC
  • 77 Ojo Ojo Town OJO PHC
  • 78 Ojo Ira 149 Battalion MRS
  • 79 Ojo Okokomaiko Navy Hospital
  • 80 Oshodi Ifoshin Iyana-Ejigbo PHC
  • 81 Oshodi Igbehinadun Oshodi PHC
  • 82 Oshodi Ilasamaja Ilasa PHC
  • 83 Oshodi Shogunle Shogunle Ikeja NAF
  • 84 Oshodi Oluyeye Port Health
  • 85 Shomolu Igbari AKOKA PHC
  • 86 Shomolu Owode /Orile Bariga CMS PHC
  • 87 Surulere Babatunde Ayilara Akerele PHC
  • 88 Surulere Osho Orile Iganmu PHC