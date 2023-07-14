Breaking news:
858 graduates begin NYSC orientation course in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that securing lives and properties of corps members was a top priority in the state, he also assured them of a conducive environment to make their stay worthwhile.

Addressing the corps members at their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, July 14, 2023 the state Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, said his Government has an unwavering faith in the scheme.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Mr Stephen Joseph, Gov. Sani said his government was firmly committed to providing the needed enabling environment to keep the scheme viable and ensure safety and welfare of corps members.

Sani said security of lives and properties was a top priority in the state, while assuring the corps members of a conducive environment to make their stay worthwhile. He urged them to be committed to the progress and development of Kaduna state and the nation in general.

Together, we can build bridges of understanding, togetherness, empower communities and live a lasting legacy of positive change,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Hassan Taura, reminded the corps members that one of the watchwords of the scheme was discipline. He, therefore, urged them to be disciplined and ensure that they uphold the values for which the scheme stands for during and after camp.

