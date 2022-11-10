RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

Ima Elijah

Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York said the triumph showed the doggedness of Nigerians to survive everywhere...

8 Nigerian Americans win in Georgia
8 Nigerian Americans win in Georgia

Recommended articles

Where they won: They won seats in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia (DC)

The Nigerian winners of midterm elections: Gabe Okoye won Georgia State Representative, District 102; Segun Adeyina won Georgia State Representative, District 110.

Tish Naghise won Georgia State Representative, District 68; Phil Olaleye is Georgia State Representative in District 59.

Carol Kazeem is Pennsylvania State Representative, District 159; Oye Owolewa, U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Solomon Adesanya, now Georgia State Representative in District 43; Esther Agbaje was reelected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.

Nigeria celebrates: To celebrate their latest feat in the US poll, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with a picture frame of the eight winners which consists of five males and three females.

What Nigeria says to them: The Federal Government has congratulated the politicians on their successes

Amb. Lot Egopija, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, said the triumph showed the doggedness of Nigerians to survive everywhere.

“We are not surprised. We are happy, and we are delighted about the victory”, he told NAN.

The envoy advised others aspiring to be elected into offices not to give up their ambition.

What you should know: They join the long list of Nigerians in diaspora who hold different elective positions.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/8-nigerian-americans-win-in-us-midterm-elections/

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

Buhari meets King Charles on visit to Buckingham Palace

APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

APC, PDP trade blames over attack on Atiku’s convoy in Borno

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

PDP Crisis: What Bala Mohammed discussed with Wike, G5 Governors

8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

2023: Twitter lady donates N1m to Sowore's campaign

2023: Twitter lady donates N1m to Sowore's campaign

NPC budgets N532.7bn for 2023 Census

NPC budgets N532.7bn for 2023 Census

2023: Peter Obi promises new Nigeria devoid of poverty

2023: Peter Obi promises new Nigeria devoid of poverty

Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Prominent women dump PDP for APC in Sokoto

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries