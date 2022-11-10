8 Nigerian Americans who won in US midterm elections

Where they won: They won seats in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia (DC)

The Nigerian winners of midterm elections: Gabe Okoye won Georgia State Representative, District 102; Segun Adeyina won Georgia State Representative, District 110.

Tish Naghise won Georgia State Representative, District 68; Phil Olaleye is Georgia State Representative in District 59.

Carol Kazeem is Pennsylvania State Representative, District 159; Oye Owolewa, U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Solomon Adesanya, now Georgia State Representative in District 43; Esther Agbaje was reelected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.

Nigeria celebrates: To celebrate their latest feat in the US poll, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news with a picture frame of the eight winners which consists of five males and three females.

What Nigeria says to them: The Federal Government has congratulated the politicians on their successes

Amb. Lot Egopija, Nigeria’s Consul-General in New York, said the triumph showed the doggedness of Nigerians to survive everywhere.

“We are not surprised. We are happy, and we are delighted about the victory”, he told NAN.

The envoy advised others aspiring to be elected into offices not to give up their ambition.

What you should know: They join the long list of Nigerians in diaspora who hold different elective positions.