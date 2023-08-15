ADVERTISEMENT
8 African countries with lowest minimum wage in 2023

Ima Elijah

Find out Nigeria's rank on the list of African countries with the lowest minimum wage in 2023.

Find out Nigeria's rank on the list of African countries with the lowest minimum wage in 2023
Find out Nigeria's rank on the list of African countries with the lowest minimum wage in 2023 [Oyemike Princewill]

Utilising reliable data from Trading Economics, we've compiled a list of African countries with the lowest minimum wages, ranked from highest to lowest when converted into US dollars.

This perspective offers a clearer understanding of the economic context and the purchasing power of these wages. Let's delve into the data:

Cape Verde
Cape Verde Pulse Ghana
  • Minimum Wage: 13,000 CVE/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $128.90
  • Effective from: January 2023
Kenya is not only known for its wildlife [Forbes]
Kenya is not only known for its wildlife [Forbes] Pulse Nigeria
  • Minimum Wage: 15,120 KES/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $105.07
  • Effective from: May 2023
  • Note: Minimum wages can vary across sectors in Kenya.
Alexandria, Egypt
Alexandria, Egypt Google
  • Minimum Wage: 3,000 EGP/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $97.06
  • Effective from: July 2023
  • Note: Minimum wage variations exist based on regions and sectors in Egypt.
Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province has seen increasingly attacks from a jihadists, internally displacing more than 210,000
Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province has seen increasingly attacks from a jihadists, internally displacing more than 210,000 AFP
  • Minimum Wage: 5,800 MZN/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $90.81
  • Effective from: April 2023
  • Note: Minimum wages can differ for urban and rural areas in Mozambique.
National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [leadership]
National Mosque in Abuja, Nigeria. [leadership] Pulse Nigeria
  • Minimum Wage: 30,000 NGN/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $39.44
  • Effective from: January 2023
Angola [Unsplash]
Angola [Unsplash] Pulse Nigeria
  • Minimum Wage: 32,181 AOA/Month
  • Dollar Equivalent: $38.94
  • Effective from: December 2023
Cape Town, South Africa
Cape Town, South Africa Cape Town, South Africa Pulse Live Kenya
  • Minimum Wage: 25.42 ZAR/Hour (approximately 176 ZAR/Month after calculating working hours)
  • Dollar Equivalent: $9.19
  • Effective from: March 2023
  • Note: The minimum wage in South Africa is set on an hourly basis.
Tunisia [Unsplash]
Tunisia [Unsplash] Pulse Nigeria
  • Minimum Wage: 16.5 TND/Day
  • Dollar Equivalent: $5.34
  • Effective from: April 2023
  • Note: The daily minimum wage applies to various industries in Tunisia.

By presenting the minimum wages in terms of US dollars, we gain valuable insights into the relative standards of living and economic conditions across these African nations.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

