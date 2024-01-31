ADVERTISEMENT
67,315 voters eligible for Enugu State re-run elections on February 3 - INEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

All rules and regulations for a normal election would apply and be observed during the re-run.

INEC’s Head of Department for Voters Education and Publicity, Rex Achumie, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday while speaking on the voting population for the re-run.

Achumie said that the re-run would occur in Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency between 8 am and 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 3.

He said that a total of 173 polling units in 25 Registration Areas, popularly known as political wards, would be open for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency re-run elections.

He said that for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, there would be a total number of 62,697 eligible voters within 24 Registration Areas as well as 165 polling units. The INEC official said that for Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency, there would be 4,618 eligible voters within one Registration Area (political ward) and eight polling units.

He said that just like the main 2023 elections, all technological devices of INEC would be deployed, these included: the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Achumie noted that all rules and regulations for a normal election would apply and be observed during the re-run, assuring that any eligible voter who made himself/herself available before 2:30 pm must vote and his/her vote will count.

The Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has been working round the clock to ensure hitch-free elections by ensuring water-tight arrangements and meeting various election stakeholders.

“INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible re-run elections and we have started preparation on time from when the Appeal Court pronounced re-run for these two constituencies.

“Apart from meeting with various stakeholders, we have done massive publicity by using local radios and publications in the media (online and mainstream) to sensitise the people on the elections and the need to participate en mass.

“Our Electoral Officers at the ward levels have held meetings and interactive sessions with election stakeholders and the locals; and did sensitise them on the importance and impact of the re-run elections on their socio-economic welfare,” he said.

He urged the residents living in the areas concerned to keep faith with INEC and come out en mass to vote for candidates of their choice in the re-run election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

