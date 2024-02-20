ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

50 arrested as EFCC cracks down on Bureau de Change operators in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

The operation was specifically aimed at clamping down on practices that undermine the Nigerian currency and economy.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of approximately 50 individuals, is part of a broader initiative by the EFCC to stem the tide of currency mutilation and the unauthorized dollarization of the Nigerian economy.

The operation was spurred by the rapidly declining value of the naira, prompting the EFCC to form a Special Task Force across its zonal commands. This task force is specifically aimed at clamping down on practices that undermine the Nigerian currency and economy.

The commission's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, outlined the initiative in a statement released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To protect the economy from abuses, leakages, and distortions that expose it to instability and disruption, the EFCC has inaugurated a Special Task Force in all its zonal commands for the enforcement of laws against currency mutilation and the dollarization of the economy," Oyewale announced.

The crackdown is a direct response to the adverse effects of illegal foreign exchange operations on the naira.

Dayyabu Mistila, a BDC operator who spoke to ThePunch shared that EFCC officials targeted their operations due to their alleged role in the surging exchange rates of the dollar against the naira.

"Around 3 pm on Monday, officers of the EFCC raided Wuse Zone 4 and arrested over 50 of our members, accusing us of being responsible for the rising exchange rate of the dollar at the parallel exchange market," Mistila explained.

The official rate, according to FMDQ data, saw the naira fall to ₦1,574.62 per dollar on Monday, while Mistila confirmed that in the parallel market, the dollar was trading for as high as ₦1,660. The operation was not without drama, as a viral video captured EFCC operatives firing shots into the air to disperse BDC operators who attempted to obstruct the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's children are begging Nigerians to give him time — it's not working

Tinubu's children are begging Nigerians to give him time — it's not working

50 arrested as EFCC cracks down on Bureau de Change operators in Abuja

50 arrested as EFCC cracks down on Bureau de Change operators in Abuja

FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

FG to install biometric gates at airports to automate clearance procedures

Nigeria's Brig-Gen Gabriel Esho appointed deputy force commander in UN MINURSO

Nigeria's Brig-Gen Gabriel Esho appointed deputy force commander in UN MINURSO

ASUU laments that economic hardship has killed 46 members in Abuja alone

ASUU laments that economic hardship has killed 46 members in Abuja alone

FCTA seals orphanage accused of trafficking children from Plateau

FCTA seals orphanage accused of trafficking children from Plateau

Protests imminent as fuel scarcity worsens Nigeria’s cost of living crisis

Protests imminent as fuel scarcity worsens Nigeria’s cost of living crisis

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity in 1 year

Minister of Power Adelabu can't promise Nigerians 24/7 electricity in 1 year

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident