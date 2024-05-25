4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Niger Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the incident happened on March 9 around Ramat junction in Bida Local Government Area.

He said, ”On March 9, at about 6:20 p.m., a team of NDLEA officers were on stop and search at Ramat Junction, Bida when two suspected soldiers not in uniform, on a motorcycle were intercepted.

”The team requested for their identifications, which the suspected soldiers did not provide a proper means of identification and nothing incriminating was found on them.

”In the course of the search, there was an altercation, after which the suspects left the scene, returned with additional men reinforced to the scene and allegedly attacked NDLEA officers.”

Abiodun said during the fight, an officer of the NDLEA named Kingsley Chimetalo was stabbed in the back with a Jack-knife by one of the suspects and his rifle taken away.

The spokesman said that the injured officer was taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida, where he was later confirmed dead by a Doctor.

He said the police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Bida immediately swung into investigation and the deceased rifle was recovered in a nearby bush where it was dumped without a magazine.

Abiodun said the investigation was conducted in collaboration with 18 Brigade, Nigeria Army Bida that led to the identification of six soldiers that were court-martialed and dismissed while two of them escaped.

He mentioned the names of the suspects to include: Sani Munzani and Abubakar Auwalu from Kano state, Abubakar Sani from Kebbi and Muazu Hassan from Edo.

He said the suspects were handed over to the police on Monday, for prosecution where Sani Munzani confessed to the stabbing of the deceased NDLEA officer.