ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abiodun said during the fight, an officer of the NDLEA named Kingsley Chimetalo was stabbed in the back with a Jack-knife by one of the suspects and his rifle taken away.

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger
4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Niger Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the incident happened on March 9 around Ramat junction in Bida Local Government Area.

He said, ”On March 9, at about 6:20 p.m., a team of NDLEA officers were on stop and search at Ramat Junction, Bida when two suspected soldiers not in uniform, on a motorcycle were intercepted.

”The team requested for their identifications, which the suspected soldiers did not provide a proper means of identification and nothing incriminating was found on them.

ADVERTISEMENT

”In the course of the search, there was an altercation, after which the suspects left the scene, returned with additional men reinforced to the scene and allegedly attacked NDLEA officers.”

Abiodun said during the fight, an officer of the NDLEA named Kingsley Chimetalo was stabbed in the back with a Jack-knife by one of the suspects and his rifle taken away.

The spokesman said that the injured officer was taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida, where he was later confirmed dead by a Doctor.

He said the police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Bida immediately swung into investigation and the deceased rifle was recovered in a nearby bush where it was dumped without a magazine.

Abiodun said the investigation was conducted in collaboration with 18 Brigade, Nigeria Army Bida that led to the identification of six soldiers that were court-martialed and dismissed while two of them escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned the names of the suspects to include: Sani Munzani and Abubakar Auwalu from Kano state, Abubakar Sani from Kebbi and Muazu Hassan from Edo.

He said the suspects were handed over to the police on Monday, for prosecution where Sani Munzani confessed to the stabbing of the deceased NDLEA officer.

Abiodun said the suspects were under investigation in SCID Minna and would be charged to court for prosecution as soon as the investigation was concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10pm in Benue

Gov Alia bans holding of public events beyond 10pm in Benue

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

FG raises medical, nursing schools enrolment to 64,000

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

Lagos airport e-gates 100% ready in 3 weeks – Minister

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

4 dismissed soldiers nabbed for alleged murder of NDLEA personnel in Niger

8,000 Nigerians show interest in Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

8,000 Nigerians show interest in Tinubu's Renewed Hope housing scheme

Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

Tension in Kano as Gov Yusuf orders arrest of deposed Emir

Fiery Datti claps back at Wole Soyinka for condemning Obi

Fiery Datti claps back at Wole Soyinka for condemning Obi

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity

From OAU to AU: A journey through Africa's political unity

Proud daddy, Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's appointment by King Charles

Proud daddy, Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy's appointment by King Charles

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC