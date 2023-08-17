36 military officers die in Niger state

The disclosure took place during the biweekly briefing held by the Defence Media Operations, where Major General Buba shed light on the distressing events that unfolded in Niger State.

He confirmed that insurgents had carried out an ambush targeting troops in the Zungeru region of the state. Tragically, a number of valiant soldiers from the Nigerian Army paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Furthermore, Major General Buba touched on the unsettling incident involving a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter. The helicopter was on a mission to evacuate casualties when it crashed in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State. This unexpected crash added to the challenges faced by the security forces and emergency responders.

In response to inquiries about the cause of the helicopter crash, Major General Buba reiterated that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The objective of the investigation is to ascertain the precise factors that led to the crash.