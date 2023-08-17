ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

36 military officers die in Niger state

Ima Elijah

He confirmed that insurgents had carried out an ambush targeting troops in Niger state.

Nigerian soldiers carrying a fallen colleague.
Nigerian soldiers carrying a fallen colleague.

Recommended articles

The disclosure took place during the biweekly briefing held by the Defence Media Operations, where Major General Buba shed light on the distressing events that unfolded in Niger State.

He confirmed that insurgents had carried out an ambush targeting troops in the Zungeru region of the state. Tragically, a number of valiant soldiers from the Nigerian Army paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Furthermore, Major General Buba touched on the unsettling incident involving a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter. The helicopter was on a mission to evacuate casualties when it crashed in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State. This unexpected crash added to the challenges faced by the security forces and emergency responders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to inquiries about the cause of the helicopter crash, Major General Buba reiterated that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The objective of the investigation is to ascertain the precise factors that led to the crash.

He also took the opportunity to caution citizens against falling for any disinformation spread by terrorists. Instead, he urged the public to maintain a strong sense of patriotism and remain vigilant against misinformation campaigns.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

36 military officers die in Niger state

36 military officers die in Niger state

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE