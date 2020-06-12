The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced a record-breaking of 681 new cases bringing the official total of the cases to 14, 554.

So far, this is the highest number of cases announced in a single day.

According to the NCDC, 345 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus.

The agency’s update also showed that 51 more cases were detected in Rivers, 48 in Ogun, 47 in Gombe, 36 in Oyo, 31 in Imo, 28 Delta, 23 in Kano, 18 in Bauchi and 12 cases each in Edo and Katsina.

Other states with new coronavirus cases are; Kaduna (9), Anambra (7), Jigawa(5) Kebbi (4), Ondo (4) and Nasarawa (1).

Five patients also died of the virus on Thursday. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country 387.

Again, 143 patients recovered from the virus and have been discharged. The total of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 4,494.