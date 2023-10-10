310 Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem airlifted back home amid Israel-Palestine war

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a tweet via his personal Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs for evacuating 310 Nigerian pilgrims from the war zone.

He shared the news with photos of the pilgrims at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport waiting to collect their luggage from the baggage carousel.

“I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel. I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done. We pray for peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large,” the governor tweeted.

Following the Hamas devastating attacks that claimed hundreds of lives in Israel in the early hours of Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria warned Nigerian pilgrims against making unauthorised trips to Jerusalem.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, issued the warning while speaking at an orientation programme for the intending pilgrims.