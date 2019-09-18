The fleeing returnees were aided by the Federal Government with the assistance of a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace.

Report according to NAN, said that the B777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BWI, which departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7.22 p.m.

About 319 persons were evacuated by Air Peace at about 2:58p.m.

The PUNCH said that an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed this via a WhatsApp message on Wednesday.

Ebenfa said, “We wish to inform you that the second batch of about 319 willing Nigerian returnees from South Africa has departed O. R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, today (Wednesday) at 14h:58 local time.

“The returnees, who were airlifted by Air Peace Airline, are expected to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, today at about 18h:58 local time.”

Recall that the Ministry said that out of the 313 persons confirmed for the first batch for evacuation, only 84 persons were later cleared to embark on the flight.

This was following a hitch when it was discovered that most Nigerians willing to return did not have valid passports or travel documents to complete immigration formalities.