President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to Nigeria, Mr Jeff Radebe, conveyed the apology when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Radebe, when addressing State House correspondents following a closed door meeting with President Buhari, revealed that President Ramaphosa had already directed the law enforcement agencies to apprehend all those involved in the violence.

The South Africa’s Minister of Energy, claimed over 50 suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the xenophobic attacks.

South African special envoy, Jett Radebe (left), with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Presidency]

“We met a short while ago with President Muhammadu Buhari to convey our President Ramaphosa’s sincerest apologies about the incidents that have recently transpired in South Africa.

“Those incidents do not represent what we stand for as constitutional democracy in South Africa and the President has apologized for these incidents and he has also instructed law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned so that all those involved must be brought to book so that the rule of laws must prevail in South Africa,’’ he said.

President Ramaphosa, according to the envoy, said Nigeria and South Africa must continue to play a critical role in rebuilding of Africa to attain the Agenda 2063.

Ramaphosa on Monday also extended the deployment of South African troops on the streets of Cape Town's townships by six months as part of a campaign against a surge in gang violence and murders.

It would be recalled that the Management of Air Peace in collaboration with the Federal Government had on Sept. 11 evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa while another set of 320 Nigerians would be evacuated from that country on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa was on Saturday during the funeral of the former Zimbabwean leader, Robert Mugabe, reported to have apologized for the attacks on foreign nationals in his country.