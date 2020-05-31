Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Oyo State Isolation Centre in the past three days after receiving their second negative test results.

Gov. Seyi Makinde announced this through his official Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Makinde said the figure raised the number of discharged cases so far to 96 in the state.

He, however, stated that 30 new cases were recorded within three days from May 28 when their confirmation tests came back positive.

According to his tweets, 10 cases recorded on May 28 were all from iSON Xperiences – a company located in the Dugbe area of Ibadan.

“On May 29, 15 cases were confirmed and 10 of it were from the iSON Xperiences while five cases were recorded on May 30, five of which were also from iSON Xperiences.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five new cases confirmed in the state were among the 553 recorded in 15 states on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo state is now 282.

With the new development, Makinde further urged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath, to call emergency operations centre.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.