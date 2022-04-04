2023 Presidency: Wike pays visit to Abdulsalami Abubakar in Niger

Wike was accompanied by some of his colleagues, including the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, as he paid a visit to a former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna on Monday, April 04, 2022.

The group met with Abdulsalami in a closed-door setting, and when asked what they had come for after the meeting, they declined to answer.

According to Governor Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, they were in Minna to discuss with former the military head of state about the state of the nation.

“I have come with my colleagues, the Governors of Enugu, Oyo, Rivers and some members of the National Assembly to consult with the former Head of State and President and discuss national issues and the problems affecting our country,” he said.

He added that they were in Minna to discuss the security situation and economic development of the country.