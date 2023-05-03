Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj
Malik said that intending pilgrims within Ibadan and Ibarapa would have their screening on Thursday.
Its Chairman, Prof. Sayed Malik, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.
According to him, those from Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun and other cities are scheduled for Saturday.
He said that the exercise would start by 8.00 a.m daily.
Malik urged all intending pilgrims to be prompt and attend accordingly.
