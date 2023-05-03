The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

Malik said that intending pilgrims within Ibadan and Ibarapa would have their screening on Thursday.

2023 Hajj (Royal News)
2023 Hajj (Royal News)

Its Chairman, Prof. Sayed Malik, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Malik said that intending pilgrims within Ibadan and Ibarapa would have their screening on Thursday.

According to him, those from Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun and other cities are scheduled for Saturday.

He said that the exercise would start by 8.00 a.m daily.

Malik urged all intending pilgrims to be prompt and attend accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

