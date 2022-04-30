RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023: FCT deserves a better recognition – Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Tambuwal, who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, stated this while meeting with the PDP FCT delegates in Abuja.

He said that, if elected president, he would give better recognition to the FCT indigenes and their plights.

“I believe that there is a lot of work to be done in the FCT. I believe more that the people we met at the FCT deserve more recognition.

“I am not insisting that FCT should be a state but you appoint ministers, sometimes two from a state. What stop you from appointing a zonal Minister from the FCT because FCT is part of North Central zone?

“So if you are appointing an FCT person as Minister to represent the zone, what is wrong with that?

“Because of the Special nature of FCT, there should be a Mayor in the FCT. In major cities in the world London, California, they have mayors.

“I understand what the issues are, so what is important is for you to work with us on this campaign train. This is a project to beat in the PDP,” Tambuwal said.

The presidential aspirant also pledged that if given the mandate, youths and women would receive special attention as they were receiving in Sokoto state today.

Rep. Hassan Sokodabo (PDP-Abuja South) advised that if consensus candidate could not be achieved, the party leaders should ensure that PDP candidate emerged through credible primary.

Sokodabo said once a level playing ground was provided, it was the wishes of the delegates that all aspirants would support whoever emerged.

“Whosoever emerge, we hope that others will be able to join him and build this country.”

On his part, the FCT PDP Chairman, Mr Sunday Zakka, commended the role played by Tambuwal towards PDP’s success in the FCT area councils’ election.

Zakka urged Tambuwal to continue his support for PDP FCT chapter, adding that the party will continue to appreciate him.

