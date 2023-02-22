ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the meeting of National Security Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to inaugurate security equipment donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

NAN also reports that the president is expected to depart Abuja for his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on Thursday, to vote for his preferred candidate in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

