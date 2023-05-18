The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
NPC spends ₦‎200 billion to prepare for delayed 2023 census

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NPC has recruited about one million personnel to conduct the census.

The NPC already set up a robust quality dashboard and data for a credible census (image used for illustration) [Presidency]
The NPC already set up a robust quality dashboard and data for a credible census (image used for illustration) [Presidency]

This is part of the ₦800 billion it expected from the Federal Government as the total budget, including the cost of more than five years of preparation.

Its Executive Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, made the declaration at a breakfast meeting with media executives in Abuja on Thursday.

Kwarra said the cost of conducting a digital census was high considering the procurement of equipment and data required for the exercise.

He said the commission recruited about one million personnel in a bid to conduct a credible and acceptable digital census.

He reiterated its commitment to a credible and acceptable census and urged the media to sustain the tempo of publicity.

"It is important to sustain the tempo of the preparation for the census. The focus of the commission is to lay a foundation for future censuses," he said.

Dr Inuwa Jalingo, census manager, stated that the commission worked round-the-clock to conduct a digital census.

Jalingo said the NPC already set up a robust quality dashboard and data for a credible census.

In his remarks, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, director of the Public Affairs Department at the NPC, also called on the media to continue to emphasise to the public the imperatives of conducting censuses.

Yahaya noted that advocacy and publicity were critical to making the census successful.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

