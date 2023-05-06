The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner said, after the census, the government will have a working document that will be used to respond to peculiar challenges affecting people residing in different parts of the country.

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner. (Premium Times)
2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner. (Premium Times)

Recommended articles

Durunguwa, who is representing Kaduna State at the commission, stated this during a chat with members of the Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum in Abuja on Friday.

He said that most of the issues affecting the country would be over when the census was fully conducted, adding that the exercise would show government where the problems are.

According to him, the census will provide the needed data for government and its partners to plan how to respond to people’s needs and how to set the country on the path for sustainable development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The data that is required is more about where you are residing and not your village or state because the essence of the data is to solve people problems wherever you are.

“The country needs to know the composition and the dynamics of its population and as such, people should be counted wherever they are.”

He called on every Nigerian to stay where they are to be counted so that the government would know about the people to help the government to plan.

According to him, after the census, the government will have a working document that will be used to respond to peculiar challenges affecting people residing in different parts of the country.

“Most of the population data currently in use in Nigeria is estimated. We need to know the actual number of poor among us, number of out of school children, poverty level and other indices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last census was conducted in 2006 and children born that year are already 17 years. You can see the huge gap,” he said.

The commissioner assured Nigerians that the exercise would be conducted as soon as the new administration was inaugurated and reiterated the commission’s resolve to make it the best ever.

Earlier, Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum, Ango Bally, said that the visit was to strengthen partnership and collaboration.

Bally explained that the forum would serve as a veritable tool in sensitisation and mobilisation of the people to participate in the exercise.

He assured the commission that the journalists under the platform would continue to sensitise the people on the importance of the housing and population census.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Charles’ coronation draws thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

King Charles’ coronation draws thousands in paper crowns and plastic tiaras

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner

2023 census critical to addressing Nigeria’s problems – Commissioner

JAMB clears air on purported multiple scheduling of candidate for UTME

JAMB clears air on purported multiple scheduling of candidate for UTME

Not My King protesters arrested at King Charles' coronation

"Not My King” protesters arrested at King Charles' coronation

80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

80,000 candidates sit for rescheduled UTME

King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

King, Queen appear on Buckingham Palace balcony to acknowledge crowds

Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles’ coronation, without Meghan

Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles’ coronation, without Meghan

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

Transition Council disowns 'fake' programme of event for Tinubu's inauguration

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

1,700 Nigerians trapped in Sudan war to be evacuated soon – FG

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK