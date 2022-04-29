Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, the Chief Imam of Aso Rock has told President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare for uncertainties that would characterise the 2023 general election.
2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties
Garba said the Imam praised the president for his sacrifice, honesty, integrity, and selfless service to the nation.
According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaimon spoke at the State House Mosque during the conclusion of tafsir witnessed by Buhari on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
He added that Buhari lauded the lessons associated with the month-long fast as Muslims around the world approached the end of Ramadan, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period.
Shehu said the president participated in the daily exercise throughout the one-month period and used his evenings to host guests from cross-sections of Nigeria to iftar (the breaking of fast).
He said Buhari further used the occasions to practise the values projected by Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.
