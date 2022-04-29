2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaimon spoke at the State House Mosque during the conclusion of tafsir witnessed by Buhari on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Garba said the Imam praised the president for his sacrifice, honesty, integrity, and selfless service to the nation.

He added that Buhari lauded the lessons associated with the month-long fast as Muslims around the world approached the end of Ramadan, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period.

Shehu said the president participated in the daily exercise throughout the one-month period and used his evenings to host guests from cross-sections of Nigeria to iftar (the breaking of fast).