Troubled 17-year-old stabs aunt for 'disturbing' her to use psychiatric medication

News Agency Of Nigeria

The teenager has been taken into protective custody at a police medical facility.

The girl is in custody (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Police spokesperson in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, stated on Sunday in Akure that the police was informed about the aunt's demise on March 17 when her body was already decomposing.

She stated that the police took the remains of the aunt to the morgue and during a clean-up, a mark of violence (stabbing) was observed on the body. She added that a knife was also found at the scene of death.

Odunlami-Omisanya stated also that preliminary investigation showed that the 17-year-old niece who had been living with her deceased aunt since she was six years old suddenly disappeared from home. She added that the stench oozing out of the room attracted residents who notified the deceased's sister. Upon arrival, the sister peeped through the window, saw the lifeless body on the floor and called the police, she explained.

"The teenager was later arrested by the police and was interrogated on what happened to her foster mother. The suspect said she stabbed and locked her aunt up in the house because she was always disturbing her to use her medication.

"Family members claimed the young girl had been under her late aunt's tutelage since she was six years old, but developed mental illness in 2023, and was admitted at a psychiatric hospital in the state. The hospital treated and discharged the young girl and handed her over to the deceased aunt for onward monitoring.

"The psychiatric hospital where she was treated confirmed this claim and provided the police with her medical history," Odunlami-Omisanya stated.

She added that the teenager had been taken into protective custody at a police medical facility.

