15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour

News Agency Of Nigeria

GIPLC was established in 2006 and has raised and disbursed over US$5 million to date to assist children with critical health conditions.

15 children with health challenges receive ₦‎100m succour/Illustration.

Nuhu Kwajafa, Director General/National Coordinator, GIPLC, during the disbursement of the cheque in Abuja, said the effort would address critical medical issues requiring surgeries within and outside the country.

He added that the funds, approximately US$160,000, was raised during a birthday/charity dinner held in Paris, France, that hosted their Grand Patron, Igho Charles-Sanomi in May.

“If every Nigerian should do the right thing, this will help a long way to help so many Nigerian children that are dying every day.

“My driving force is the smile you see on the faces of recipients, saying thank you on their faces after a successful surgery.

“Just like today, the beneficiaries who had previously benefited and are doing okay, are another motivation for me,“ he said.

He noted that even though some donor agencies support vulnerable children in various ways, they rarely take the responsibilities of medical bills for ailing children with critical health conditions.

Kwajafa, therefore, appealed to the government and other stakeholders to continue to support the health and well-being of children, especially the vulnerable and less privileged.

“Last year in December, we had an end-of-the-year party for 5,000 orphans and we wrote to all the governors, ministers and MDAs asking for educational materials and none of them responded.

“We were not asking for money, we just needed educational materials, so when we write and invite you for programmes, show commitment,” he said.

Kwajafa reiterated the commitment of GIPLC towards promoting sustainable and participatory community charity projects that uplift vulnerable children and widows in Nigeria and around the world.

Hauwa Ibrahim, mother of 13-year-old Fai’za Ibrahim, said the N10 million support for her daughter suffering from spinal, loose bowel and lack of urine control, would be used for surgery.

According to her, “my 13-year-old daughter has been using diaper since birth, despite several medical interventions.”

Similarly, Deborah Malan, mother of 11-year-old Jonathan, expressed appreciation to the organisation for their supports in taking care of the medical bills of her ailing son.

NAN reports that other beneficiaries received assistance of various amounts depending on the severity of the health challenge.

