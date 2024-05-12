ADVERTISEMENT
14 undergraduates kidnapped while preparing for exam regain freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students were abducted by the bandits who invaded the institution while they were reading for their first-semester examination.

The school’s front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)
The school's front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)

Mr Bethrand Onuoha, the Commissioner of Police in the North-Central State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lokoja.

The CUSTECH students had been abducted by the bandits that invaded the institution while they were reading for their first-semester examination slated to commence May 13.

“A combined team of security operatives, including local hunters, who ran after the bandits, successfully rescued 14 of the kidnapped students.

“One of the rescued students told us that 24 students were captured.

“The security operatives will not relent. We are determined to get the remaining students back alive and unhurt,” Onuoha said.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information, who also confirmed the rescue, said that the 14 students were getting the required attention.

He expressed joy that the rescue came hours after Gov. Usman Ododo visited the institution and assured parents of his readiness to rescue everyone taken.

“Our local vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers fled. Some escaped with gun wounds.

“They fled and left the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the fire exchange.

“Many of the students kidnapped, and even other people in captivity, have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention.

“Some were rescued in the early hours of today.

“The security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure that all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

“It is unfortunate, however, that in the sporadic gun battle to rescue the students, a local hunter and a security operative sustained injuries. They are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

The commissioner, however, commended the local hunters and the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry.

According to him, the success recorded so far was made possible by the support of Ododo who is bent on securing every Kogi resident.

He urged residents to report anyone with gun wounds to law enforcement agents.

