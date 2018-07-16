13-year-old Fulani boy, 86 cattle missing in Plateau

news

A security taskforce, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has disclosed that they're searching for a 13-year-old Fulani boy and 86 cattle after he was declared missing.

The boy was reported to have been tending to the cattle near Bisichi village in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state on Friday, July 13, 2018, when he went missing.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the teenager was conducting his business alongside an adult but went missing when his companion went into Bisichi to eat. The cattle is suspected to have been rustled and moved into Foron, also in Barkin Ladi.

OPSH spokesperson, Major Adam Umar, disclosed to Daily Trust that the incident was reported by the Barkin Ladi branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The association's Barkin Ladi secretary, Abubakar Gambo, disclosed that the cattle had left visible hoof prints that have been tracked to Foron. He also disclosed that the team searching for the teenager include security agents and locals who know the terrain.