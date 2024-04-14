ADVERTISEMENT
10 years after abduction, CAN demands rescue of remaining Chibok girls

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAN urged the government to intensify efforts and take decisive action to rescue the remaining children still held hostage.

Parents and relatives hold portraits of their girls during a commemoration five years after they were abducted by Boko Haram Jihadists who stormed the Chibok girls' boarding school
Parents and relatives hold portraits of their girls during a commemoration five years after they were abducted by Boko Haram Jihadists who stormed the Chibok girls' boarding school

The Christian body said the pain and anguish experienced by the parents of the abducted girls was still being deeply felt.

It said that it was not only a matter of national importance, but also a test of commitment to upholding the rights and safety of Nigerian citizens.

This is contained in a statement by its National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development, Rev. Ozumba Nicodemus on Saturday in Abuja.

“The trauma experienced by the remaining 276 abducted girls from Nigeria is unimaginable.

“The pain and anguish felt by their parents, who have endured sleepless nights filled with hopelessness, are deeply felt by CAN.

“We cannot remain silent while their children remain in captivity, yearning for freedom and reunion with their families,” it said.

“It is our duty as a nation to ensure their safe return and to bring an end to the anguish and suffering endured by these innocent young girls and their families.

“We call on the government to mobilise all available resources, engage relevant security agencies, and collaborate with international partners to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls,” It said.

The religious body also implored the international community, humanitarian organisations, and well-meaning individuals to join hands in advocating for the release of the Chibok girls.

Together, we can amplify our voices and exert greater pressure on the abductors to bring an end to this prolonged ordeal.

“CAN remains resolute in its commitment to seeking justice and ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls.

“We will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders and utilise all available avenues to shed light on their plight and secure their release.

“We urge all Nigerians to stand united, to lend their voices and to demand immediate action from the government.

“Let us show our unwavering support for the families of the Chibok girls and demonstrate our collective determination to bring them back home,” It added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

