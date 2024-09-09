ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FULL LIST: Agreements Nigeria signed with China during Tinubu's visit

Segun Adeyemi

As both nations work to implement these agreements, the Nigerian government hopes that the collaboration will result in job creation, economic growth, and improved living standards for its citizens.

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency/X]
President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency/X]

Recommended articles

The visit was part of Tinubu's broader foreign policy agenda to secure international partnerships to deepen economic cooperation, improve infrastructure, and foster trade ties.

These agreements covered various sectors, including energy, transportation, and technology.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the agreements signed during Tinubu's visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most notable agreements was the expansion of the bilateral currency swap deal, first initiated in 2018.

The currency swap arrangement allows the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the People's Bank of China (PBoC) to exchange currencies to facilitate trade and investment between the two nations without relying heavily on the US dollar.

With the renewed deal, both countries aim to increase liquidity in the Nigerian market, ease trade transactions, and reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The Nigerian government expects this deal to improve the availability of the Chinese yuan for Nigerian businesses, thus facilitating smoother transactions between Nigerian and Chinese firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant portion of the agreements focused on infrastructure development, particularly road, rail, and energy projects. China committed to providing substantial funding and technical support for Nigeria's infrastructure master plan.

This includes completing critical railway projects, building significant highways, and developing energy facilities.

READ ALSO: Tinubu commits to replicate China’s infrastructure in Nigeria

Nigeria is set to benefit from China's expertise in constructing durable road and rail networks, which are expected to enhance transportation and logistics across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this deal, the Lagos-Calabar coastal railway project, which had stalled due to funding challenges, received a significant boost.

China's involvement promises to expedite the completion of this project, which is expected to transform Nigeria's transportation landscape by linking major cities and ports, facilitating trade, and reducing travel times.

Nigeria and China signed a comprehensive power generation agreement to address the perennial power shortages that have plagued Nigeria's economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal encompasses the development of new power plants, the upgrading of existing power facilities, and the expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar and hydroelectric power.

READ ALSO: Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

This agreement aligns with President Tinubu's commitment to resolving Nigeria's energy crisis and boosting industrial growth.

With China's assistance, Nigeria plans to increase its power generation capacity by several megawatts over the next few years, significantly reducing blackouts and powering economic activities across various sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

To diversify Nigeria's economy beyond oil, Tinubu signed an agreement with China focusing on mining and solid minerals exploration.

Nigeria is rich in untapped mineral resources, including gold, tin, and columbite, and this partnership aims to unlock the potential of the sector.

With its vast experience in mining and processing minerals, China will provide the necessary technical expertise and equipment to develop Nigeria's mining sector.

The deal also includes provisions for training Nigerian professionals in modern mining techniques and technology transfer, which could significantly increase local capacity and reduce dependence on foreign expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this agreement, Nigeria hopes to boost its revenues from solid minerals and create jobs in the sector.

The digital economy was another major focus of the visit, as Nigeria signed a technology and telecommunications cooperation agreement with China.

The deal seeks to enhance Nigeria's digital infrastructure, improve internet penetration, and foster the growth of the telecommunications sector.

READ ALSO: China's Xi Jinping pledges $50bn for Nigeria, Ghana, other African nations

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese tech giants, including Huawei and ZTE, are expected to play a pivotal role in deploying 5G networks across Nigeria, improving broadband access, and expanding digital inclusion.

The agreement also covers cybersecurity cooperation, with both countries pledging to collaborate on addressing cyber threats and ensuring the safety of digital platforms.

A cultural exchange agreement was signed to promote closer ties between Nigerian and Chinese educational institutions.

This includes student exchange programmes, scholarships for Nigerian students to study in China, and collaboration between universities in both countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement also seeks to promote Chinese language studies in Nigerian schools and increase the number of cultural exchange programmes between the two nations.

This initiative is expected to strengthen people-to-people ties and foster mutual understanding between the Nigerian and Chinese populations, enhancing diplomatic relations at a grassroots level.

Nigeria and China signed an agricultural cooperation agreement to improve food security and boost agricultural productivity in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement involves the transfer of Chinese agricultural technology, expertise, and investment into Nigeria's farming sector.

READ ALSO: Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

China will also provide funding for irrigation projects, modern farming equipment, and training for Nigerian farmers.

This partnership aligns with Nigeria's goal of reducing its dependence on food imports and increasing domestic production of staple crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement is expected to positively impact Nigeria's food security, rural development, and poverty reduction efforts.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

Ndigbo youths claim fuel price hike will positively change Nigeria's economy

Ndigbo youths claim fuel price hike will positively change Nigeria's economy

FULL LIST: Agreements Nigeria signed with China during Tinubu's visit

FULL LIST: Agreements Nigeria signed with China during Tinubu's visit

Prophet Jeremiah replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Prophet Jeremiah replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

Niger Governor describes tanker explosion that killed 48 people as devastating

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

FG denies plans to raise VAT amid economic concerns

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Joe Igbokwe begs Tinubu to lower electricity tariff after spending ₦20k in a day

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Nigerians to experience thunderstorms, rains nationwide for 3 days from Monday

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

The Nigerian government wrote the Canadian government to arrest and prosecute Ms. Amaka Sunnberger for her dangerous rhetoric. [Getty Images/X]

Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park [AP7AM]

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park