Tinubu commits to replicate China’s infrastructure in Nigeria

He made this known during a meeting with the Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation in China (NIDO China) and the Nigerian community in Beijing.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement, that his discussion with President Xi Jinping and participation at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure, trade, finance, energy, green economy, and mining.

He emphasised the need for innovative teaching methods and a flourishing business environment.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians in China to be good ambassadors and represent Nigeria positively.

He stressed the importance of discipline and commitment to national service, citing China’s disciplined society as an example.

“I cannot tell you more, except from the embassy, that China is a disciplined society and we have to be disciplined too. Without discipline and commitment, we cannot build a nation that is respected everywhere in the world.

“We must exploit our diversity and be ready to do everything required of us within the laws of the communities that we live in and reflect a good image of our country,” the President said.

The President assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that the Bank of Industry was prepared to collaborate with them to leverage opportunities in Nigeria.

He acknowledged the impact of investments in China’s economy and the need for bold decisions to drive Nigeria’s prosperity.

Dr Oche Barnabas, President of NIDO China, commended President Tinubu for strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

He requested the President’s assistance in advocating for Nigeria to be officially recognised as a native English-speaking nation, which would open up job and educational opportunities for Nigerians in China.