Wike signs MoU with Chinese companies on electricity, water supply in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike assured that the projects would be completed in 2025 and would be inaugurated as part of activities to celebrate FCT’s 50 Anniversary.

Wike disclosed this in a statement signed by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The minister said that the MoU was signed in Beijing, China, on Saturday, with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group.

He said that the MoU was signed on the sideline of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to China, to attend the Asian country’s Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), held in Beijing.

He disclosed that Tinubu pushed for the projects at the summit, as part of his agenda to renew the hope of Abuja residents in the government, through the execution of people-oriented projects.

On electricity, Wike said: “One key project which is very dear to us and one of the reasons why we are here today is to light up Abuja.

“We want Abuja to be like other cities, like what we see in Beijing. We have gone round, and we have seen light everywhere; that is how we want Abuja to be.

“Therefore, the whole area of Maitama; the whole area of Asokoro, Wuse, Central Business District, and Airport Road, down to Bill Clinton Drive will be handled by CCECC, while CGCOC Group would handle the districts of Mabushi, Katampe and Garki.

“On the need to equally ensure water supply in the satellite areas of the FCT, we are keeping up with the idea that there is a need to have satellite town water supply in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Kuje as directed by Tinubu.

“We have now signed the MoU with CGCOC Group for them to carry out this assignment.”

Wike further said that the Greater Abuja Water Works, being handled by CGCOC Group, had reached 75 per cent completion and expressed confidence that it would be completed in December 2024.

While thanking Tinubu for granting the FCT Administration approval for the projects, the Minister urged the CGCOC Group to ensure quick delivery of the project.

This, according to him, would ensure that water supply in satellite towns becomes a reality.

In their separate remarks, the President of CCECC, Chen Sichang and the Chairman of CGCOC Group, Lan Meizhong, thanked Wike for the confidence bestowed on the companies to deliver the projects.

They assured the minister of the quality and timely delivery of the projects.

On the Minister’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary of treasury, Alhaji Adamu Wanki; the Executive Director, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, Dr Mohammed Dan Hassan; Director of Procurement, Alhaji Musa Idris; and other senior officials of the FCTA.

