Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

Segun Adeyemi

The Rivers NASS caucus lawmakers have appealed for constructive dialogue, seeking solutions that uplift communities and the nation instead of a protest.

Rep Awaji inombek Abiante represents Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Reps (Guardian)
They urged them to support the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement issued by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the caucus leader, the lawmakers hailed Tinubu and Fubara's leadership as "a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to prosperity, peace, and progress."

The statement emphasised the current administration's commitment to economic growth, infrastructure improvement, and citizen welfare.

"By supporting them, we can ensure that our state and nation continue to move forward. Let us rally behind them, supporting their initiatives to revitalise our economy, revamp our infrastructure, and restore the dignity of our people," Abiante said.

Highlighting the benefits of the administration's policies, Abiante noted, "The policies and programs of our leaders are designed to benefit all Nigerians, particularly the youths.

"From job creation initiatives to education and healthcare reforms, their leadership is committed to empowering our young people to reach their full potential."

Addressing the upcoming protest, Abiante implored, "In light of the proposed national protest, we implore you to reject the temptation of violence and protest. Instead, let us engage in constructive dialogue, seeking solutions that uplift our communities and nation. Remember, the scars of unrest can take generations to heal. Let us choose the path of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation."

He concluded with a message of empowerment, "To our fellow youths, we say: let us be the architects of our destiny. Let us build a Rivers State where every voice is heard, every dream is nurtured, and every life is valued. Together, we will rise."

