Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

Segun Adeyemi

Other state governors have been urged to heed citizens' concerns and seek peaceful resolutions.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
The decision came after a direct appeal from Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Comrade Nwogu Moses, President of the Rivers Good Governance Coalition, announced the withdrawal, stating that the planned protest could lead to further hardship and chaos.

"We believe that protest will only lead to more chaos and destruction rather than solving the problems facing the country," Moses said.

He emphasised the coalition's commitment to working collaboratively with both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Fubara to address national issues.

Moses expressed concern for the safety of the public and coalition members, underscoring that alternative engagement methods, such as dialogue, are more constructive.

"We want to collaborate with the government rather than resorting to protest," he added.

Governor Fubara's intervention played a crucial role in this shift. His appeal for the groups to reconsider their stance and work with the government was met with appreciation.

"Governor Fubara's willingness to listen and engage demonstrated that dialogue is preferable to protest," Moses remarked.

The coalition praised the Governor's ongoing efforts to improve conditions in Rivers State.

The coalition now urges other state governors to heed citizens' concerns and seek peaceful resolutions.

They also call on Nigerians to reject protests that may incite unrest and division, advocating instead for constructive dialogue.

"We are dedicated to working through lawful and democratic channels to bring about positive change," Moses concluded, reaffirming the coalition's commitment to non-violent and cooperative approaches.

