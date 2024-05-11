Matawalle: Lawmaker slammed for allegedly renting protesters against defence minister

Jaji had recently contradicted their stance on a demonstration staged at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) premises.

Opposition party youths in Zamfara had accused Jaji of orchestrating the protest, which targeted the EFCC’s alleged inaction regarding former Governor Bello Matawalle’s case, akin to their pursuit of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

They said, “Jaji’s politics of bitterness and fear leaves nobody in doubt that he might have a hand in it in collusion with Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is all about the 2027 elections and the [plot] to jeopardise APC’s chance of reclaiming Zamfara State and reelection of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is obvious that once elections are over, it is time for nation building and delivery of democracy dividends to the people in tandem with the provision of Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

However, the governor publicly disclaimed any involvement in mobilising the youths who protested at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The Zamfara’s APC youth wing, led by Abubakar Ibrahim Gusau, asserted that Aminu Jaji, expected to legislate in the National Assembly for effective governance benefiting the populace, denied involvement in the protest, rendering his efforts fruitless.