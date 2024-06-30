Our priority as parliament under Abbas remains the masses - Reps lawmaker

Hon Agbese, the deputy spokesman of the Green Chamber, emphasised that the parliament's primary focus is on the citizens, a principle that drives all legislative decisions and actions.

During the Pan-African Parliament's third ordinary session in Johannesburg, South Africa, Agbese commended Speaker Abbas's leadership approach and suggested it as a model for the rest of Africa.

"He believes that parliament must be open to all, promoting accountability and transparency at all times. Under Abbas' leadership, the 10th House has made significant strides in prioritising the needs of the masses.

"From tackling pressing issues like poverty and inequality to ensuring that the voices of marginalised communities are heard, the parliament has demonstrated its commitment to the people.

"Rt. Hon. Abbas has achieved this through an open-door policy, which allows citizens to engage with their representatives and participate in the legislative process.

"Speaker Abbas has made it clear that our doors are always open to the people. We encourage citizens to come forward with their concerns, and we work tirelessly to address them," Agbese said.

He added that the Green Chamber has also established various committees and initiatives to promote accountability and transparency in governance.

These include the Public Accounts Committee, which ensures that public funds are used judiciously, and the Committee on Public Petitions, which provides citizens with a platform to report corruption and maladministration cases.

Furthermore, the House has passed several bills to improve Nigerians' lives.

Agbese stated that the Speaker has shown a remarkable commitment to the people and an unwavering dedication to collective progress.

"We have made significant progress in addressing the needs of our citizens, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met.